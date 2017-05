Gartner Survey Shows 42 Percent of CEOs Have Begun Digital Business Transformation

An unsettled global political environment has not shifted CEOs’ focus on profits and growth in 2017. Growth is the No. 1 business priority for 58 percent of CEOs, according to a recent survey* of 388 CEOs by Gartner, Inc. This is up from 42 percent in 2016.

